At least 82 Palestinians have sustained injuries as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas shells to disperse rallies in different areas in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Friday its medical teams treated 79 Palestinians in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, and southern and eastern Nablus city.

It added that 9 Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated bullets and 70 others suffered tear gas inhalation and were treated in the field.

Meanwhile, three more Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets during a weekly protest in Kafr Qaddoum town, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

