Scores of Palestinians injured in anti-settlement rallies
Palestinians hold weekly rallies in different parts across the occupied West Bank to protest illegal Jewish settlements.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams treated 79 Palestinians in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, and southern and eastern Nablus city. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
February 4, 2022

At least 82 Palestinians have sustained injuries as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas shells to disperse rallies in different areas in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Friday its medical teams treated 79 Palestinians in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, and southern and eastern Nablus city.

It added that 9 Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated bullets and 70 others suffered tear gas inhalation and were treated in the field. 

Meanwhile, three more Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets during a weekly protest in Kafr Qaddoum town, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

On a weekly basis, Palestinians hold demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the West Bank, especially in Beita, Beit Dajan, and Kafr Qaddoum villages.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

SOURCE:AA
