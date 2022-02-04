Europe has grappled with high energy bills and tight deliveries from Russia, its main supplier of fuel, which has been at loggerheads with the West over Ukraine.

The European Union is seeking more natural gas from Azerbaijan, an EU official said on Friday.

However, Azerbaijan's ability to produce and export more fuel is limited.

European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson has travelled to energy-rich Azerbaijan amid Europe's efforts to secure gas from various sources other than Russia and draw up contingency plans in case of disruptions to gas supply.

Escalating tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine have raised concerns about Russian gas flows to Europe, prompting the European Commission and the United States to investigate alternatives.

Exporting capacity