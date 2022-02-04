The India-Pakistan struggle over disputed Kashmir is resonating in Washington’s diplomatic circles after Islamabad picked a staunch Kashmiri as its ambassador to the United States.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistani government nominated Masood Khan, a retired career diplomat, as the new ambassador in November. US President Joe Biden’s administration has yet to approve his agrément.

A pro-India group, a US congressman and an Islamophobic think-tank, have called to stop Masood from taking the important post.

Masood, 70, previously served as President of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The other half of the heavily-militarised region is administered by India.

The US Department of State’s press office hasn’t responded to TRT World’s questions on why the ambassador's appointment hasn’t been confirmed, despite more than two months having passed.

But a former Pakistani diplomat said that it wasn’t unusual for a government to take two to three months.

“Masood is a distinguished diplomat. He has served in the US before. I don’t see any reason for them to disqualify him,” said Shamshad Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s former foreign secretary.

“But as a host country the US will be well within its rights to reject Masood’s nomination if it wants to.”

The issue has cropped up at a time when the US is using its diplomatic firepower to counter Russia, which has amassed forces along the border with Ukraine.

The US government is also preoccupied with the continuing spread of the pandemic, a sharp rise in prices, the perceived threat from China, and the Iran nuclear crisis.

“The Biden administration has a lot on its policy plate, especially the pandemic, and it’s been in office for a relatively brief period. So this could easily be an issue of bandwidth and bureaucracy,” said Michael Kugelman, a Washington-based expert on South Asia.

Can Washington dawdle on Masood Khan’s confirmation? “That can’t be ruled out,” Kugelman said.

Masood has been a vocal critic of India’s treatment of Kashmiris. In 2019, New Delhi made controversial constitutional changes to take away the nominal autonomy of Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority region in India.

Tens of thousands of Kashmiris have been killed in fighting between separatist militants and the Indian military.

“We should remain persistent in knocking on their doors until they open them and hear us out. The UN Security Council must be coaxed, goaded and pushed to create conditions for the implementation of its own resolutions on Kashmir,” Masood wrote in 2020.

“The fate of 14 million Kashmiris is at stake. In this context, we will continue to work on influential parliaments whose weight will be felt by the UN Security Council and Human Rights Council,” he said.

However, Masood’s stance on Kashmir and India is not unusual for Pakistani diplomats and government officials.