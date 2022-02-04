US authorities in the city of Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered in 2020, have published a body-cam video, showing the police shooting of a 22-year-old Black man.

In the video which was released on Thursday, a SWAT team officer uses a key to unlock the door and then a group of officers enter while shouting "Police, search warrant!"

Amir Locke, who was on a couch, starts to rise from beneath a blanket, with a gun in his hand, when police fire three shots.

The total time between the officers' entrance and the shots fired was less than ten seconds.

Locke was pronounced dead at the Hennepin County medical centre.

According to the police, Locke was shot on Wednesday by officers who were executing a search warrant on the apartment he was in after Locke pulled a gun from beneath a blanket.

Interim Minneapolis Police Department chief Amelia Huffman said the county's attorney will review the facts, in response to a question pointing out that the video appeared to show that Locke's gun was pointed towards the floor.

"As there's a gun emerging in your direction, you are forced to make a split-second decision on when it's a threat," Huffman said during a press conference on Thursday.

