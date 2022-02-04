Hundreds of migrants have gathered outside the Mexican immigration office in Tapachula to protest against police raids on small hotels and other places of shelter where migrants have been staying.

The migrants protested outside the offices of Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, near the Guatemala border on Friday.

They demanded documents that would regularise their stay in Mexico or let them cross without being detained.

Raids have occurred before, but this week activists say agents swept up people from sidewalks outside migrant shelters.

Many are forcibly returned to their home countries.

Agents are prohibited from entering the shelters to detain people, but many migrants have camped out around the overcrowded facilities.

READ MORE: Thousands of migrants continue exodus through southern Mexico

Hunger strike

Salvadoran migrant Mario Guzman was detained by immigration agents a few weeks ago in Tapachula's central park, even though he had papers showing he made a claim for asylum.

"They told us those papers were no good, they were fake, and they ripped them up," said Guzman, who was held for three weeks at an immigration detention centre and given two weeks to leave Mexico.