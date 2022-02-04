The Turkish military launched Operation Winter Eagle this week, destroying PKK terrorists’ shelters, hideouts, and caves in northern Iraq. The first of its kind, the operation is being carried out in both Sinjar, Iraq, and northern Syria's Malikiyah and Mount Karachok, simultaneously targeting the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG. This may indicate the direction of Ankara’s upcoming operations against the PKK/YPG.

For years, the Turkish military has taken incremental steps to reduce the threat from the PKK. First, Turkish security forces drew the group out of Turkiye, and then targeted its bases in northern Iraq. While the Kurdish Peshmerga forces assisted the Turkish army from the south by cutting off the PKK’s supply line, the Turkish Armed Forces built upbases in the north, and used drones for aerial surveillance and to strike PKK targets. Thanks to these successful military operations, the PKK was stripped of its supply lines from Iraq into Turkiye, and has since been unable to conduct any significant attacks inside Turkish territory.

As predicted, with drones and checkpoints acting as the blueprint for Ankara’s success against the PKK in Iraq, the group lost its control over the mountainous border region. Currently, it only has operational capacity in areas located further south - in the Gara, Qandil, Sinjar, and Makhmour Mountains in Iraq - and territorial control near the Turkish border in Syria. None of the PKK bases in Iraq have territorial links to Turkiye at the moment.

Operation Winter Eagle represents the next phase of this strategy. It appears that the Turkish Armed Forces may increase pressure on the PKK primarily through its air force. Turkiye may try to galvanise the Iraqi army and the Kurdish Peshmerga to enter PKK-held regions by land and retake control of their sovereign territory.

With Turkish encouragement – and its own self-interest – the Iraqi army recently pushed into the Sinjar region and arrested several PKK militants. The Iraqi Central Government had signed an accord with the Kurdish Regional Government in October, which had foreseen the entry of the Iraqi army into Sinjar to push out the PKK.

Turkish airstrikes will help to weaken the PKK and aid the Iraqi authorities’ attempts to ensure safety and security by forcing the group out of the country. Ankara’s airstrikes in Iraq are aimed at disrupting the terror organisation’s capacity and reminding the Iraqi public of the group’s presence. By transferring military actions into political capital, the Turkish government may seek to encourage the Iraqi army and the Kurdish Peshmerga to take further action.

This Turkish strategy is not unchallenged, however. The Iranian-backed elements in Iraq are shielding the PKK in the country: Qais al Khazali, leader of the Iraqi resistance group Asaib al Haq, has strongly condemned the Turkish operation and threatened: “The time will come when the resistance of Iraq [will teach Turkiye] harsh lessons.”