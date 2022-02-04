TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Former US general urges Biden to end backing of YPG/PKK terror group
Former US commander Ben Hodges calls for the end of US support of terrorist organisations in Syria, urging President Biden to meet with Turkiye's President Erdogan.
Former US general urges Biden to end backing of YPG/PKK terror group
Despite Ankara's security concerns, the US has not ceased its support over YPG. / AP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
February 4, 2022

Ben Hodges, a former commander of US forces in Europe, has advised President Joe Biden to end assistance for the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation.

Speaking at a virtual discussion with the Hudson Institute's Senior Fellow Michael Doran on Thursday, Hodges called US support for the group in Syria an "irritant" for Turkiye.

He also urged Biden to visit Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara within the next three months.

US support for the YPG/PKK has been one of the top disputes between the two nations after Washington backed the terror group in the fight against Daesh in 2015.

RECOMMENDED

Despite Ankara's security concerns, the US has not ceased its support since then.

Turkiye’s president has long objected to US support for the YPG/PKK terror organisation for the purported purpose of fighting Daesh, saying that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

READ MORE:How can the YPG wedge be removed from the US-Turkiye relationship?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging