Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed his country's close ties with China, in a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The two leaders met on Friday in the Chinese capital as their countries seek to deepen relations amid growing tensions with the West over the Ukraine crisis.

Moscow's ties with Beijing are "developing progressively along the path of friendship and strategic partnership", Putin said in televised remarks at the start of their meeting.

"They are of a truly unprecedented nature," the Russian leader said, describing relations as an "example of a dignified relationship".

He said ahead of the meeting that Moscow had prepared a new contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas to China from Russia's Far East.

In the days leading up to the trip, a Kremlin aide said the two leaders also would sign a document that reflected their "common views" on security and other issues.

Later in the day, Putin will take part in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

