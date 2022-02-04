A massive winter storm has swept across the central and Northeast United States where it was delivering heavy snow and ice, making travel treacherous if not impossible, knocking out power to some 200,000 homes and businesses and closing schools in several states.

Winter and ice storm warnings on Thursday remained in effect for a wide swathe of the United States that reached from Texas up through the Midwest and into New England until Friday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

More than 100 million people across at least 25 states were under winter weather alerts, CNN reported.

After the storm dumped heavy snow on the Midwest on Wednesday, parts of the region were forecast to see another 6 inches of snow on Thursday, accompanied by high winds of up to 56 km per hour.

READ MORE:US braces for major storm packing heavy ice, snow

Thousands of flights cancelled

Storm conditions also caused headaches for travellers across the country as airlines cancelled more than 6,000 flights scheduled for Thursday or Friday in the US.

At Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, authorities shut down all runways on Thursday morning and reported more than 1,000 cancelled flights.

A damaging ice storm was underway in portions of Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. More than a half-inch of ice may accumulate by Friday morning in some spots, possibly causing power outages, tree damage and dangerous travel conditions, the weather service warned.

"Everything will freeze overnight and heighten the potential for black ice tomorrow," The Arkansas Department of Transportation warned in a tweet.