The United States has approved several potential weapons sales to Mideast allies including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said.

Thursday's approvals included the possible sale of F-16 fighter jets and related equipment to Jordan at an estimated cost of $4.21 billion, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

There have been increased rocket and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks.

The State Department approved Jordan's request for 12 F-16 C Block 70 fighter jets, radios targeting pods and associated munitions components including guided-missile tail kits.

The prime contractor for the jets is Lockheed Martin Corp.

