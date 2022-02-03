As Washington and Moscow exchange messages in an effort to address the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an important visit to Beijing as one of the top guests at the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony in China.

But there’s an interesting coincidence related to Putin’s visit. Back in 2008, the Russian president was also a guest in Beijing, which held the Summer Olympics at the time, when Moscow’s troops also invaded parts of Georgia, a Caucasian state.

Some thought that Putin used the Olympics, when the global audience was focused on a sports event, as an opportunity to invade Georgia. They think that he may also order another invasion, while he is in Beijing on Friday, this time to occupy another neighbouring state, Ukraine.

But the Chinese government wasn’t impressed with Russia's Georgia invasion in 2008 and it will likely not welcome another one during the Olympics, experts say.

“The Chinese are not thrilled with the idea of the conflict. But at the same time Russia is a close ally (of China) in many ways,” says Raffaello Pantucci, a senior associate fellow at Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a British think-tank.

Under increasing Western pressure, Russia and China have recently become closer and Beijing certainly wants the international community to hear the Russian point of view regarding the Ukrainian conflict, according to Pantucci.

“I don’t think they will get in the way of what Russia does, but I also think that they are not hoping to get involved in some sort of conflict (regarding Ukraine), which they think will be hugely damaging and will cause instability and will inevitably overshadow the Olympics, which they put so much effort into,” Pantucci tells TRT World.

During the 2014 escalations, when pro-Russian rebels took over parts of Eastern Ukraine and Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula, China lost a lot of investments in Ukraine, says Charlie Parton, the EU’s former First Councillor on China, and a senior associate fellow at Royal United States Institute (RUSI), a British think-tank.

As a result, “China does not really want a war” in Ukraine, according to Parton. “China did not support the Russian invasion of 2014. In the UN, it abstained (from the vote). I think it generates a hands off approach to people’s calls”, Parton tells TRT World.

But it does not mean China will be willing to play a mediating role between Russia and the West, says Pantucci, while the country might still lobby Western states not to react to Russian actions in Ukraine. “They will talk about doing that. I don’t think they will seriously do it,” says Pantucci.

There is also no adequate trust between the West and China required to make Beijing an honest broker for the Ukrainian conflict, Pantucci says.

But in the end, according to Parton, “China will rather favour a diplomatic solution.”

Chinese concerns

While analysts see similarities between the 2008 Georgia situation and the current conditions in Ukraine, Pantucci thinks that “context is different” and China made “no pretence” to show how displeased it was with what happened in Georgia in 2008.