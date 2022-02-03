The leader of Daesh (ISIS) was killed in a bloody overnight US raid in northwestern Syria, according to US President Joe Biden.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi – the leader of Daesh. All Americans have returned safely from the operation,” Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

At least 13 children and women also died in the US counterterrorism operation in Syria’s Idlib province. The leader of the terrorist group detonated a bomb that killed himself and members of his own family “in a final act of desperate cowardice,” Biden added.

It was the biggest US raid in Syria’s Idlib province since 2019, when then-President Donald Trump ordered a strike that killed Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

Daesh named Qurayshi its leader following Baghdadi’s death.

Who was Qurayshi?

The 45-year-old, whom the US had a $10 million bounty on, took over leadership of the terror group at a time when Daesh was reduced to a smattering of sleeper cells after being territorially routed in Iraq and Syria, which it once controlled a third of at its peak.

Known by several nom de guerres according to US and Iraqi intelligence – Abdullah Qardash, Haji Abdullah and Abdul Rahman al Mawli al Salbi – there has generally been scant information available on Qurayshi.

The two surnames he adopted – Hashimi and Qurayshi – suggest descent from Quraysh and Hashemite clans, which claim direct lineage from the Prophet Muhammad, a requirement for any caliph.

A trove of documents and images made public by New Lines Magazine last April revealed him to be a leading figure among Iraqi extremist groups for over the last two decades who steadily worked his way up Daesh’s security and religious hierarchy.

His real name was Amir Muhammad Sa’id al Salbi al Mawla, born the youngest of seven sons in 1976 in Nineveh province. His father was a muezzin at the Furqan Mosque in Mosul.

However, his purported Turkmen background complicates any claim to be from the same tribe as the Prophet – and therefore, an Arab.

After graduating with a degree in Sharia law from the University of Mosul in 2000, he served in the Ba’athist Iraqi army as an officer.

Following the end of Saddam Hussein’s rule after the 2003 invasion of Iraq by US-led coalition forces, he joined Al Qaeda and quickly ascended through its ranks, serving as a religious commissary and Sharia jurist for the terror outfit.

It was believed that Qurayshi lived and gave frequent lectures in Mosul’s Furqan Mosque – the same one where his father gave sermons before his death in 2001.