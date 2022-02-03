The Israeli municipality in Jerusalem has approved the construction of 3,365 settlement units east of the city since the beginning of 2022.

The approvals were conducted by the Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee but implementation requires approval from the Israeli Planning Administration of the Israeli Ministry of Interior, according to a review by Anadolu News Agency.

The ratifications came within the framework of four settlement plans which included the establishment of hundreds of small rooms as well as the expansion of the Hadassah Medical Center, which is built on the Palestinian town of Isawiya.

The Jerusalem municipality said in a statement on January 10 that "the local Planning and building committee approved the deposit of three new building plans in Mount Scopus."

Plans "include the construction of 1,500 housing units, 200 protected rooms, and 500 student bedrooms on a land area of 150 acres."

The settlement plans come in the context of expanding the French Hill settlement built on Isawiya lands.

READ MORE:How Israel’s settler-colonial nature shapes its state

The municipality said on January 9 that it “recommended the district committee to approve the construction of 1,465 settlement units between the settlements of Har Homa and Givat HaMatos, west of the Palestinian town of Sur Baher for the scheme of the Lower Canal south of East Jerusalem.”