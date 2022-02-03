A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path has spread rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country, disrupting travel as roads in many states were left icy by the wintry mix and airlines canceled thousands of flights due to the weather.

A long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine remained under winter storm warnings and watches and the path of the storm stretched further from the central US into more of the South and Northeast early Thursday.

Heavy snow was expected from the southern Rockies to northern New England, while forecasters said heavy ice buildup was likely from Texas to Pennsylvania.

A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow fell in states including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, while Michigan and Kansas saw additional snow.

Along the warmer side of the storm, strong thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes were possible Thursday in parts of Mississippi and Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center said.

By midday Wednesday, some places had already reported snow totals exceeding or nearing a foot, including the central Illinois town of Lewistown with 36.6 centimeters and the northeastern Missouri city of Hannibal with 29.2 centimeters.

“And it’s still snowing across these areas,” said Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

Central Illinois and northern Indiana appeared likely to receive the most snowfall, with expected totals ranging from 12 to 18 inches (30 to 45 centimeters) by the end of Thursday, Orrison said.

