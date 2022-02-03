Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed Greece's stance on migrants and asylum seekers after more than a dozen people were found frozen to death this week just inside Turkiye's border.

"Watching on as people freeze to death there is not something that can be accepted or stomached," Erdogan told reporters in Ankara on Thursday.

"No matter which country's leader we meet with, we will put the images we have recorded and all in front of them," he added.

On Wednesday, Turkiye accused Greece of sending the asylum seekers back across the border without shoes or clothing, a charge Athens dismissed.

The death toll from the incident rose to 19 on Thursday.

Erdogan also took a swipe at the EU's border agency Frontex, accusing it of inaction.

"It serves no purpose. Aside from backing Greece, they have no role," he said.

Ankara has repeatedly accused Frontex of being involved in migrant and refugee pushbacks and the agency has come under scrutiny for its practices and for failing to meet transparency requirements.

READ MORE:Migrants freeze to death after Greece pushback