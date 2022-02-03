Up to two million people living along the front line in eastern Ukraine risk displacement if the festering conflict spirals, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has warned, as tensions soar over Russia's military buildup.

"The lives and safety of millions of people in eastern Ukraine hang in the balance as we wait for a political breakthrough to the current impasse," Jan Egeland, Secretary General of NRC, said in a statement on Thursday after visiting the region.

"We must not underestimate the human suffering of renewed conflict — it would result in increased civilian casualties, massive displacement and soaring humanitarian needs."

As tensions spike, the NRC warned that "up to two million people living in a 20-kilometre zone on both sides of the contact line in eastern Ukraine would be under increased threat of violence and displacement if the conflict escalates".

Mass internal displacement