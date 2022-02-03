Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Kiev at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ankara makes diplomatic efforts to ease a standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan's Thursday visit comes in the backdrop of Turkiye offering to play mediator in the ongoing crisis.

Ahead of his departure from Ankara, Erdogan said: "We hope to stop any form of confrontation between Russia and Ukraine."

In Kiev, Erdogan and Zelenskyy will attend the 10th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between their countries.

The two sides will exchange views on regional and international issues and discuss possibilities for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

They are also expected to sign various agreements and memoranda of understanding, including a historic free trade agreement.

"Our relations with Ukraine have registered remarkable progress in recent years on the basis of mutual understanding, trust and common interests," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, marking the 30th year of diplomatic ties.

Diplomacy in focus