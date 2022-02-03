Myanmar's junta has suffered a fresh diplomatic blow as regional bloc ASEAN barred its top diplomat from attending an upcoming meeting of foreign ministers.

Cambodia, which currently holds the bloc's rotating chairmanship, said on Thursday that there had been too little progress on a "five-point consensus" agreed by leaders last year to try to defuse the crisis gripping Myanmar.

"Since there has been little progress in carrying out ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus, the ASEAN member states did not reach a consensus to invite Myanmar SAC's foreign minister (Wunna Maung Lwin) to participate in the upcoming foreign ministers' retreat," Cambodia foreign ministry spokesperson Chum Sounry told AFP news agency.

Myanmar's military government calls itself the State Administration Council, or SAC.

"We have asked Myanmar to send a non-political representative instead," Chum Sounry said.

Moreover, in a statement on Wednesday, ASEAN called for an immediate end to violence and for its special envoy to be allowed to visit the country soon.

READ MORE: UN renews call for arms embargo against Myanmar military