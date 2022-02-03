The International Monetary Fund has said its executive board approved a $1 billion disbursement to Pakistan after completing a sixth review of the country's reforms under its $6 billion loan programme.

The disbursement announced on Wednesday brings Pakistan's total draw against the extended fund facility programme for budget support to about $3 billion. The programme was initially approved in July 2019.

The IMF said on Wednesday the programme had strengthened Pakistan's fiscal buffers before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a strong economic recovery has taken hold since the summer of 2020.

But it warned that a widening current account deficit and currency depreciation had reinforced domestic price pressures.

Pakistan's GDP growth is expected to reach 4 percent this year, but its economy remains vulnerable to flare-ups of Covid-19, tighter international financial conditions, a rise in geopolitical tensions and delayed implementations of structural reforms, the IMF said.

Pakistani economy recovering