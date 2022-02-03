The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has acknowledged that it acquired and tested a hacking tool Pegasus made by notorious Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, but the US law enforcement agency said it did not use it for any investigation.

"The FBI procured a limited license for product testing and evaluation only, there was no operational use in support of any investigation," an FBI spokesperson said in a statement, confirming reports that appeared earlier in The New York Times and The Guardian newspapers.

FBI suggested its motivation was to "stay abreast of emerging technologies and tradecraft, adding, its Pegasus licence was no longer active.

The Israeli surveillance firm has been embroiled in controversy after revelations that its tools were misused by governments and other agencies to hack iPhones.

NSO has said its technology is intended to help catch terrorists, pedophiles and hardened criminals. The company is currently being sued by iPhone maker Apple Inc for violating its user terms and services agreement.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Posing risk to US

NSO, which has long kept its client list confidential, has said that it sells its products only to "vetted and legitimate" government clients. Security researchers and academics have found that NSO's tool has been used against political dissidents, journalists and activists.

The FBI's admission comes at an awkward time.