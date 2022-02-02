CNN President Jeff Zucker has abruptly resigned after acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive — an entanglement that came to light during an investigation of now-fired anchor Chris Cuomo.

Zucker said on Wednesday he was asked about his relationship with longtime aide Allison Gollust as part of the Cuomo investigation, which revealed that the former anchor had aided his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment scandal.

"I acknowledged the relationship had evolved in recent years," Zucker wrote in a memo announcing the end of his nine-year tenure.

"I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong."

Former US president Trump released a statement about Zucker's resignation within roughly an hour of it being announced.

"Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else," Trump said.

"Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World," he said.

"Jeff Zucker is gone – congratulations to all!"

Zucker's career

A memo to employees from Jason Kilar, CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, said three senior executives at CNN would run the network on an interim basis.

Zucker, 56, has been an industry leader since he was executive producer of the "Today" show in the 1990s.