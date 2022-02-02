WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK jets intercept, escort Russian bombers near Scotland
UK fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the UK's area of interest in an operation that comes amid heightened tensions between Russia, Western powers.
UK jets intercept, escort Russian bombers near Scotland
"Our Typhoon fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the UK's area of interest. At no time did the Russian bombers enter UK sovereign airspace." / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
February 2, 2022

Fighter jets from British Royal Air Force (RAF) have "intercepted and escorted" four Russian army aircraft out of the UK’s area of interest off Scotland's coast.

A statement from the air force said on Wednesday that the Typhoon fighter jets were launched from the Royal Air Force Lossiemouth in Moray and joined by a Voyager air-to-air refueling tanker from the Royal Air Force Brize Norton in Oxfordshire. 

"The Russian aircraft types were two Tu-95 Bear H and two Tu-142 Bear F," it said.

"Our Typhoon fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the UK's area of interest. At no time did the Russian bombers enter UK sovereign airspace."

READ MORE: UK plans to unveil new legislation to broaden scope of Russia sanctions

RECOMMENDED

The operation came amid heightened tensions between Russia and the Western powers over a Russian military buildup along the Ukrainian border.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his “deep concern” at Russia’s “current hostile activity” on Ukraine’s border in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Johnson urged finding a way forward that respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity and right to self-defence, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

“The prime minister stressed that any further Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic miscalculation,” the spokesperson added. 

READ MORE: Ukraine to 'dismantle' pro-Russia groups following UK claims

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging