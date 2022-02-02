Fighter jets from British Royal Air Force (RAF) have "intercepted and escorted" four Russian army aircraft out of the UK’s area of interest off Scotland's coast.

A statement from the air force said on Wednesday that the Typhoon fighter jets were launched from the Royal Air Force Lossiemouth in Moray and joined by a Voyager air-to-air refueling tanker from the Royal Air Force Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

"The Russian aircraft types were two Tu-95 Bear H and two Tu-142 Bear F," it said.

"Our Typhoon fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the UK's area of interest. At no time did the Russian bombers enter UK sovereign airspace."

