Former police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted in 2018 for the killing of Black teenager Laquan McDonald, is set to be released from prison.

His release is scheduled for Thursday, meaning the ex-cop will have served less than half of his 81-month sentence, authorities announced on Wednesday.

“This is the ultimate illustration that Black lives don't matter as much as other lives,” said the Rev. Marshall Hatch, a prominent minister on the city's West Side.

Craig Futterman, a University of Chicago law professor, called the sentence “a slap in the face for Black folks and those of us who care about police accountability.”

But at the same time, Futterman said, “It was next to unbelievable that there was a prosecution and a conviction for murder.”

Hope for accountability