The number of malnourished children has increased in war-torn Afghanistan with children at clinics unable to crawl or stand despite their age due to extreme hunger.

War, hunger and poverty began to affect children first in Afghanistan where international aid was cut off and the economic crisis deepened following the withdrawal of US forces.

Children suffering from malnutrition are deprived of their most basic right to breast milk.

Unable to reach vital basic foods due to ongoing poverty, most Afghan mothers have dried up their breast milk in a short time.

And the lack of food supplements has caused a visible slowdown in the development of infants and children.

Anadolu News Agency met families of suffering children and doctors in the region, where 2- and 3-year-olds in clinics appear much younger, like 8- to 10-month-old babies.

Babies cannot crawl, stand on their feet or walk. They appear to be carrying the weight of the country's 40-year civil war on their backs.

1M children at risk of death