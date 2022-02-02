WORLD
Civilians killed, injured in YPG/PKK attack in Syria
The fatal rocket attack by the terrorists reportedly targeted the Al-Bab district in northwestern Syria, killing and injuring dozens.
There were reports of material damage in the area as well. / AA
Karya Naz Balkiz
February 2, 2022

Nine civilians have been killed and 30 others injured in a rocket attack carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group.

The attack on Wednesday was on Al-Bab district in northwestern Syria, according to local sources. 

There were also reports of material damage in the area. 

YPG/PKK terrorists in the Sheale region, west of Al-Bab, fired a volley of rockets on the city enter, the sources said.

The rockets struck the densely-populated neighbourhood of Waki and the vicinity of Al-Bab Hospital, they added.

The attack reportedly took place while civilians were shopping.

READ MORE: Turkiye begins new operation against YPG/PKK in Iraq, Syria

PKK/YPG attacks

YPG/PKK terror group was cleared out of Al-Bab in February 2017 with the Euphrates Shield Operation carried out by Turkiye.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women and children, in over 35-years of terror campaign against Turkiye.

YPG, supported by the US under the guise of fighting Daesh, is the Syrian wing of the PKK terror organisation. 

SOURCE:AA
