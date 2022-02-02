Russia has warned that a rushed transition away from fossil fuels risks driving electricity prices higher, responding to German comments that an EU carbon tax may make renewables more attractive in Russia.

Russia is ready to support global efforts against the negative consequences of climate change but any push to renewables should be gradual, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Snikkars said on Wednesday.

"We are not ready for sharp price volatility in the electric power sector, that's why we will act more gradually in the renewables part," Snikkars said.

Some sceptics of a rapid shift to renewable energy say that falling investment in fossil fuel supplies will lead to higher prices. Supporters say renewables will provide cheaper power.

Over the weekend, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she expected the European Union's proposed carbon border tax to encourage a switch to renewable energies in Russia.

In the past Baerbock had said that Moscow uses energy prices to "blackmail" Europe, which receives around a third of its gas from Russia.

Carbon inflation

Russia's exports of commodities and power to Europe have been in the spotlight because of winter price rises and supply disputes, at a time when tensions between Moscow and the West are escalating over Ukraine.