Turkish authorities have recovered 12 bodies believed to be those of asylum seekers who were pushed back by Greece.

The bodies were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkiye and Greece, Turkiye's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday.

They were found frozen to death “without shoes and stripped of their clothes,” by Greek border guards at their land border.

The 12 were among 22 asylum seekers who were pushed back into Turkiye by Greek border guards, Soylu said via Twitter.

The tweet showed blurred photographs of bodies lying by the side of a road.

The minister did not provide further details but accused Greek border units of acting “cruelly” and the European Union of being soft on Greece.

Turkish teams continue to conduct search and rescue missions in the area for asylum seekers who may need medical assistance, it added.