North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's wife and influential aunt have made a rare appearance in state media, as the ruling family has maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim's wife, Ri Sol-ju, and his aunt, Kim Kyong-hui, attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital, Pyongyang.

They were celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, state television showed on Wednesday.

Artists performed songs and dances that demonstrated the “single-minded unity” of North Korean people and their devotion to build a socialist country “to be envied by the world,” the official KCNA news agency said.

"When (Kim) appeared at the auditorium of the theatre with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience raised stormy cheers of 'Hurrah!'" KCNA said.

Ri was last seen publicly on September 9, when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the anniversary of the country's founding.

TV footage showed Ri, in a traditional red-and-black hanbok dress, chatting and smiling with Kim during the show, and the couple taking the stage to shake hands and take a photo with the artists.

International attention