TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkiye, US discuss Ukraine crisis ahead of Erdogan visit
Top Turkish and US officials spoke about resolving the Ukraine crisis with diplomacy, ahead of a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kiev.
Turkiye, US discuss Ukraine crisis ahead of Erdogan visit
Turkish President Erdogan says he will be heading to Ukraine this month and Russian President Vladimir Putin will come to Turkiye in the near future. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
February 2, 2022

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have discussed the crisis in Ukraine ahead of a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kiev.

The White House said in a statement later on Tuesday that the two officials spoke about their commitment to "deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine." 

Kalin told TRT Haber that Ankara would provide "all forms of support" to resolving the Ukraine crisis and Erdogan's visit would "contribute to solving the issue with diplomacy".

Turkiye offered in November to mediate in the crisis, and diplomatic sources said last month both Russia and Ukraine were open to the idea of Ankara helping.

Turkiye is a maritime neighbour of both Ukraine and Russia, in the Black Sea, and has good ties with both.

It has called on them to avoid any military conflict and warned Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be unwise.

READ MORE: Is the US trying to woo Turkiye over the Ukraine crisis?

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan's visit

Erdogan has said on Tuesday that Turkiye does not want a war between Russia and Ukraine and hopes the issue will be resolved peacefully.

“We would never want a war between Russia and Ukraine. This is not a good omen for the region. As a NATO country, we do not want such a thing, we do not accept it," said Erdogan at a youth event during a visit to the northeastern Trabzon city.

"I hope we can resolve this peacefully,” he added.

Erdogan said he will be heading to Ukraine this month and Russian President Vladimir Putin will come to Turkiye in the near future.

The Turkish president has said on multiple occasions in recent weeks that he is ready to host the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to help defuse tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

READ MORE: For Ukraine, NATO needs to recognise Turkiye’s unique geopolitical role

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way