A major winter storm is expected to wallop much of the central United States and stretch to parts of the Northeast this week, bringing heaving snow, freezing rain, and ice, the National Weather Service (NWS) has said.

The system, which is set to begin on Tuesday night and last through Thursday, could dump 6 to 12 inches (15.2-30.4 cm) of snow over portions of the southern Rockies and central Plains, with record snowfall possible in the Midwest as well.

"While typical in terms of the time of year that you might expect something like this, potentially atypical in terms of some of the snowfall amounts we may see in parts of the Midwest," said Greg Carbin, the forecast operations branch chief for the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

Snow could blanket Detroit in amounts not seen in years, Carbin added, while icy roads and bridges threatened to make travel "nearly impossible," Power outages are also possible.

A "corridor of heavy ice accumulation" will stretch from the Ohio River Valley down to Texas, according to the forecast.

Temperatures to plummet