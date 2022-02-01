Israeli police appeared to acknowledge they had used espionage technology without a warrant after allegations emerged last month that they had used Israeli firm NSO Group's controversial Pegasus spyware.

Israel's justice minister had pledged a full investigation after business daily Calcalist said the police had used Pegasus against Israelis at the forefront of protests against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The police had firmly denied the allegations, and commissioner Yaakov Shabtai had said that "the police have not found any evidence to support this information".

But on Tuesday, the police said an in-depth investigation had revealed that "new elements changed certain aspects of the matter".

In a statement that did not mention Pegasus or the NSO Group, the police said those elements had led "the public prosecutor to take immediate measures to prevent potential violations" regarding cyber-surveillance, adding that the police "comply" with the measures.

"All police officers must cooperate with the work of the commission of inquiry, providing all the required information and authorising access to police technical systems," the statement said.

The statement indicated that surveillance products developed by other Israeli firms might be under scrutiny. NSO had no comment.

Spying on civilians

Pegasus, a surveillance product that can switch on a phone's camera or microphone and harvest its data, has remained a source of global controversy following revelations last year it was used to spy on journalists and dissidents worldwide.