President Vladimir Putin has accused the US and its NATO allies of ignoring Russia's top security demands, warning Ukraine, once becoming a member of NATO, could try to reclaim lost territories from separatist rebels, sucking Moscow into the war.

"Imagine that Ukraine becomes a NATO member and launches those military operations," Putin said on Tuesday. "Should we fight NATO then? Has anyone thought about it?"

Putin charged that while the US airs concerns about Ukraine's security, it is using the ex-Soviet country as an "instrument" in its efforts to contain Russia.

He said that Washington may try to "draw us into a military conflict and force its allies in Europe to impose the tough sanctions the US is talking about now."

Another possible option would be to "draw Ukraine into NATO, deploy offensive weapons there" and encourage Ukrainian nationalists to use force to reclaim the rebel-held east or Crimea, "drawing us into a military conflict," Putin claimed.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 following the ouster of the country's Moscow-friendly president and later threw its weight behind rebels in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, triggering a conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.

More diplomacy

Tuesday's comments were his first on the standoff in more than a month which also suggested a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine may not be imminent and that at least one more round of diplomacy with the US is likely.

Yet the two sides remain unyielding in their main positions, and there was little apparent hope for concessions.