Guinea-Bissau's president has said the government had the situation under control after what the African Union and a regional bloc called an "attempted coup".

"I am well, thank God," Umaro Sissoco Embalo said on Tuesday on Twitter. "The government has the situation under control."

Embalo said "many" members of the security forces had been killed in a "failed attack against democracy."

Appearing in a video posted on the presidency's Facebook page hours after gunfire was heard near a compound where he was chairing a cabinet meeting, Embalo said some of the people involved had been arrested but he did not know how many.

'Coup attempt'

Earlier on Tuesday, the state broadcaster had reported that "invaders" were detaining officials at the building while witnesses reported prolonged, heavy gunfire.

The 15-nation West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, already grappling with three other military takeovers in member states over the last 18 months, called Tuesday's violence a "coup attempt" and said it was following the situation in Bissau "with great concern."

"ECOWAS condemns this coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the bodily integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the members of his government," the statement said in a tweet.

In Portugal, the country's former colonial ruler, the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet: "We strongly condemn the attack on the government palace in Bissau and appeal for the immediate end of this violent action against the president and government of Guinea-Bissau. Constitutional order must be respected by all."