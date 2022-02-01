Turkiye’s defence minister has met his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov and Ghana’s Chief of General Staff Vice Admiral Seth Amoama in the capital Ankara.

In the first meeting on Tuesday, Hulusi Akar met Amoama, who is in Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish Chief of General Staff General Yasar Guler.

During the meeting, Akar expressed the importance of continuing existing relations in the fields of military training and cooperation as well as in the defence industry.

Akar also met Hasanov and discussed bilateral and regional defence, security issues and cooperation in the defence industry.

READ MORE:Turkiye, Maldives to boost trade volume to $100M in two years

The Shusha Declaration