WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN condemns North Korea moratorium-breaching missile test
North Korea confirmed that it had fired a Hwasong-12 "ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile," in a first test since 2017 of a weapon that powerful.
UN condemns North Korea moratorium-breaching missile test
The test on Sunday was North Korea's seventh in January. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
February 1, 2022

UN chief Antonio Guterres has condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test, which broke a 2018 moratorium by Pyongyang.

Guterres said the launch as "a clear violation of Security Council resolutions," in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is of great concern that the DPRK has again disregarded any consideration for international flight or maritime safety," he added, using the acronym for North Korea's full name.

He urged Pyongyang "to desist from taking any further counter-productive actions" and called for a diplomatic solution.

North Korea confirmed on Monday it had fired a Hwasong-12 "ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile," in a first test since 2017 of a weapon that powerful.

The test on Sunday was North Korea's seventh in January - the most ever carried out by the country in a calendar month, raising fears Pyongyang could renew nuclear and intercontinental missile tests.

READ MORE:US seeks direct talks after North Korea tests 'most powerful' missile

RECOMMENDED

Blaming "hostile" policy of US 

Earlier in January, North Korea had threatened to abandon a nearly five-year-long, self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range and nuclear weapons, blaming US "hostile" policy for forcing its hand.

In 2017, the UN Security Council on three occasions decided unanimously to impose new heavy economic sanctions on Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile tests. 

The sanctions, the Council's latest show of unity over North Korea, target the country's oil imports as well as its coal, iron, textile or fishing exports.

READ MORE:North Korea tests longest-range missile in five years

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy