Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to add 100,000 personnel to the armed forces over three years and end obligatory service, as tensions soar with Russia.

Zelenskyy insisted that Tuesday’s announcement, part of a drive to modernise the 250,000-strong military, did not mean a large-scale invasion by Moscow was imminent amid fears over a massive buildup of Russia troops at Ukraine's borders.

"The decree is not because there will soon be war. But for us to have peace in the future," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine's armed forces have undergone major improvements since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula without a fight in 2014 and began fueling a separatist conflict that has cost more than 13,000 lives.

Zelenskyy signed a decree to add 100,000 personnel over the next three years, create 20 new brigades and improve the pay and living conditions for servicemen.

He also ordered the government to draft legislation to end obligatory military service for young men by 2024 as Kyiv looks to professionalise its forces.

