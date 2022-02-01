The UN has renewed the call for an arms embargo against Myanmar’s military, which took power in the Southeast Asian country a year ago.

Urging the world to take a stronger course of action, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar called on Tuesday for more robust course of international action "before it's too late."

"The international community must take strong, meaningful steps to cut the junta's access to weapons, funds, and legitimacy," Tom Andrews said.

Andrews reiterated the urgent need for the UN Security Council to impose an arms embargo on the Myanmar military, and stressed the need to significantly increase financial pressure on the junta.

"The fact that one year has elapsed with no Security Council Resolution imposing a comprehensive arms embargo - as arms continue to flow to the junta and kill innocent people - is unacceptable," he said.

"The people of Myanmar deserve better from the United Nations."

Andrews said he would soon release a report that identifies the weapons that continue to flow into the arsenal of the junta and where they are from.

"Functioning as a criminal enterprise"