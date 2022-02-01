WORLD
Muslims targeted in two separate attacks in southwestern France
A non-profit advocacy group linked the recent attacks to a TV programme that focused on the alleged threat of ‘radical Islamism’.
Muslim community leader drew attention to rising Islamophobic attacks across the country. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
February 1, 2022

Islamophobic attacks have continued across France with two separate incidents reported last week. 

A Muslim butcher and grocery store that sells halal products in the southwestern province of Lot-et-Garonne was targeted on Sunday night.

Setting the store in Bon-Encontre town on fire, arsonists drew two swastika on the wall.

The town fire brigade reported that the store was completely burnt, but no one was harmed.

The public prosecutor initiated an investigation on the attack.

Rising Islamophobic attacks

In the other attack that took place in the southwestern province of Toulouse, a pig head and skin was left in front of an Islamic community centre.

Speaking to local media, Abdellatif Mellouki, a Muslim community leader, drew attention to rising Islamophobic attacks across the country.

Meanwhile, the European Collective for Struggle against Islamophobia, a non-profit advocacy group, linked the attacks with a TV programme named Zone Interdite that particularly focuses on the alleged threat of radical Islamism.

READ MORE: French channel slammed for 'insulting and dishonest' report on Muslims

SOURCE:AA
