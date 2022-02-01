One year after the military coup in Myanmar, the United Nations has said that the country has plunged into multiple crises due to rising poverty as well as violence and human rights violations carried out by the military regime.

Last February, military leader Min Aung Hlaing took control of Myanmar after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League of Democracy party was about to begin a second five-year term in office after winning in the previous year’s November elections.

The military said it took over because of widespread voter fraud in the polls.

Here is what the country has seen since the coup.

Crackdown on anti-coup protests

In the months after the coup, millions came out to protest despite soldiers violently cracking down on dissent.

Resistance continued after protests were put down with lethal force.

About 1,500 civilians have been killed but the government has been unable to control the resistance.

Local media reported that at least six bombings were carried out by resistance forces in Yangon, and another at a police station in Myitkyina in northern Kachin state.

The opposition continue to carry out near-daily guerrilla attacks, while the military conduct larger-scale assaults in rural areas, including air strikes, which has resulted in several civilian casualties.

The government issued warnings last week in state-run media that anyone taking part in the protests could be prosecuted, including under the Counter-Terrorism Law with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and the possible confiscation of their property.

Last Friday, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said that about 12,000 are arbitrarily detained for voicing their opposition, out of which nearly 9,000 remain in custody, and at least 290 have died in detention, many likely tortured.

War crimes

At least 30 people, including women and children, were killed in the eastern state of Kayah on Christmas Eve, including two members of international humanitarian group Save the Children. Their bodies were burned beyond recognition.

Another mass killing, where 10 villagers were found dead with their bodies gagged and blindfolded, was reported in western Chin state in January.

On March 14, 2021, soldiers and police armed with military assault rifles fired on protesters killing at least 65 protesters and bystanders.