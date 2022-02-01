Thousands of homes have been flooded and some 2,500 families displaced in Haiti as torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks.

Rescue teams have begun evacuating people in high-risk zones, the civil protection authority said on Monday.

Nearly 36 hours of rain caused flooding, primarily in the north of the Caribbean country, with water filling the historic centre of the city of Cap-Haitien and heavy winds downing trees, the agency said.

"Residents of areas that are prone to flooding and exposed to wind (should) take the necessary precautions to protect themselves," the agency wrote in a statement.

"Above all, do not cross flooded rivers under any circumstances."

Widespread damage