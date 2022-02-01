A Russian diplomat has denied reports that Moscow sent Washington a written response to a US proposal aimed at deescalating the Ukraine crisis.

A day after three Biden administration officials said the Russian government sent a written response, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency on Tuesday that this was “not true”.

According to a senior diplomatic source who too spoke to RIA, Russia has sent follow-up questions rather than a response to the United States in their exchange on Moscow's demands for security guarantees.

Russia's letter contained questions from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also sent to other NATO members, on how Moscow's counterparts understood the "indivisibility of security" principle, the source was quoted as saying.

Moscow was still working on an actual response to Washington's counter-proposals, the source told RIA.

Security demands

The Kremlin is seeking legally binding guarantees from the US and NATO that Ukraine will never join the bloc, deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders will be halted and the alliance's forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.

The demands, rejected by NATO and the US as nonstarters, come amid fears that Russia might invade Ukraine. Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders.