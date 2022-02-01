Turkish Cypriots neither want to be an authority under a so-called "Republic of Cyprus" nor a minority on the divided island, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has said.

"We, Turkish Cypriots, don't want to be an authority under the Republic of Cyprus. We don't want to be a minority on the island," Ersin Tatar said in an interview with Greek Cypriot newspaper Filelefheros.

"The reality is that there are two different peoples on the island: Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots," said Tatar urging Greek Cypriots to "accept and reaffirm the sovereign equality of Turkish Cypriots."

He said due to the EU membership and international recognition of the Greek Cypriot administration there was an imbalance between the two sides on the negotiating table.

"We aren't recognised, but we have a separate state. We want recognition of our sovereign equality and our equal international status," he added.

Two-state solution

Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials have argued that a two-state solution would be the fairest way to solve the ongoing dispute on the long-divided island.

Tatar said he had told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that formal negotiations could not begin as there was no common ground between the sides, stressing that despite this, he was ready to partake in informal dialogue.

"I told the British ambassador, who was here a few days ago: 'Invite me and Anastasiadis to London for dialogue in a different environment where we can speak and discuss," he said referring to his counterpart and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiadis.

"There may not be common ground today, but there maybe two years later. We must continue the dialogue for a better Cyprus with our hopes, which are revived constantly," he added.

"If the adoption of our international recognition, sovereign equality is brought before the UN Security Council, it passed, and if Greek Cypriots do not object to this, we can negotiate the Cyprus problem in all its aspects," he emphasised, adding, that there have been two separate states on the island for 60 years and Greek Cypriots and the international community must accept this fact.

