Japanese aircraft and boats have been searching for two crew members from a fighter jet that is believed to have crashed.

The Japan Air Self-Defence Force jet disappeared from air traffic control radars on Monday shortly after take-off, around 5 kilometres from Komatsu air base on the Sea of Japan coast, which has two tactical fighter squadrons.

Part of the F-15 jet, which was on a training mission, has been found but authorities are still searching for the two people on board, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Tuesday.

"As part of the fuselage of the fighter jet was discovered in the area, the fighter jet is believed to have crashed," Matsuno said.

Search and rescue helicopters and three coast guard ships continued their search after earlier finding aircraft debris in the sea, the Japan Coast Guard said in a press release.

Speaking to reporters, Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi dismissed an early media report that one of the pilots had been found.

Reason unknown