Israel's military has said it was dismissing two officers and will reprimand a battalion commander over the death of an elderly Palestinian American earlier this month that it said resulted from "a moral failure and poor decision-making."

Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, who was also a US national, was found dead after being detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on January 12.

A Palestinian autopsy found he had suffered sudden cardiac arrest caused by the stress of being manhandled.

An Israeli military statement on Monday said an "investigation concluded that the incident was a grave and unfortunate event" while it was "determined that there was no use of violence during the incident apart from when As'ad was apprehended after refusing to cooperate."

Witnesses challenge Israeli army version

The body of Asad was found in Jiljilya in occupied West Bank with a plastic zip-tie still around one wrist, villagers said. The Israeli military confirmed that it had carried out an overnight raid in the Palestinian village.