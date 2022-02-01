Palestine has told the US that Israel must "stop the abuse of prisoners and ... the withholding of taxes" while the latter called for "the need for reform within the Palestinian Authority," officials from both sides said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed by phone the "need for reform" within the Palestinian Authority" that governs portions of occupied West Bank, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Blinken and Abbas discussed "the need to improve quality of life for the Palestinian people in tangible ways," Price added.

But, in a readout of the phone call, Abbas' office did not mention any discussion of reform within the authority, which exercises limited self-rule in occupied West Bank territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Abbas told Blinken that Israel must "stop the abuse of prisoners and ... the withholding of taxes."

National heroes

Israel and the United States say the stipends, dispersed monthly to prisoners, their relatives, and the families of Palestinians killed for allegedly carrying out attacks, encourage further violence, while Palestinians consider them a form of welfare for inmates and families they regard as national heroes.