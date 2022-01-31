No one questions the idea that self-driving cars are an inevitable part of the future. Just about every auto manufacturer in the world is working on their version of an autonomous vehicle (AV), be it Ford, Tesla or Toyota.

But as the technology advances and manufacturers test their platforms on open roads, it becomes crucial to sort through the regulations and legal implications before widespread adoption ensues.

One pressing question is what to do when people are injured or killed in an accident with an automated driving system. Earlier this month, a development in a Los Angeles courtroom could become a landmark case on that perplexing matter.

First we need to rewind to December 29, 2019, when a Tesla on autopilot in Gardena exited a freeway, ran a red light and crashed into a Honda Civic, killing both the Civic’s driver and passenger instantly.

Two years later on January 19, 2022, prosecutors in LA County filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of the Tesla, 27-year-old Kevin George Aziz Riad.

Riad’s felony prosecution is believed to be the first in the US where a driver is accused of being responsible for a fatality while using a partially automated driver-assist system.

Riad’s attorney did not respond to TRT World’s request for comment, nor did Tesla.

Should Riad be found guilty, it could set a precedent for human responsibility in an accident involving the current crop of autonomous driving systems.

Most commercial AVs in operation are classified as “Level 2” of vehicle autonomy, meaning that it can perform tasks like steering, acceleration and braking under certain circumstances, but with a driver ready to take over at any moment.

When operating driver-assisted systems, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a federal body under the US Department of Transportation, places the onus on those in the driving seat.

“Every vehicle sold to US consumers still requires the driver to be actively engaged in the driving task, even when advanced driver assistance systems are activated,” NHTSA Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said in a statement.

Setting aside the lack of legislation that controls autonomous vehicle companies or regulates these systems, public awareness remains behind the eight ball. Between automakers, tech companies, regulators and legislators, messaging to all stakeholders involved on the technicalities of AVs has been muddled at best.

According to Sohan Dsouza, incidents like the Gardena crash might end up forcing authorities to put rules in place and limit where self-driving modes can be engaged, in addition to clarifying legal liability.

“Potential legal hazards like this could result in re-evaluations by automakers of where drivers are permitted to engage self-driving mode, perhaps calculated to balance maximising driver convenience with minimising manufacturer liability,” Dsouza, a former member of the Moral Machine research team at the MIT Media Lab, told TRT World.

However, he argues that limiting the range of self-driving modes could backfire on strengthening safety measures and end up resulting in more crashes.

Shu Kong, a postdoc fellow at The Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, believes the best way to wrap one’s head around legality in events involving autonomous vehicles is to first think if a human driver can avoid, say, a sharp turn by a motorcyclist.

“If not, we should treat the autonomous vehicle as a normal human-driving car,” Kong told TRT World.

Might the Tesla autopilot case act as a wakeup call for those asleep at the wheel of their quasi-robotic saloons?

Mary Cummings, a professor at Duke who studies the interaction between humans and autonomous driving systems, believes there’s an unrealistic expectation on humans to be attentive on the road and react when a semi-autonomous system needs intervention.

“We can’t sustain attention, especially in boring environments like highway driving,” Cummings told Business Insider. “Expecting the human to be able to just step in when we know they haven’t been paying attention is a huge problem.”

The thorny issue of liability

While assessing liability at or below Level 2 automation is one thing, what happens when we reach the stage of fully automated driving and there’s an accident? Is the driver at fault, who never had any control of the vehicle in the first place? The AI system developer, who created the driving software? Or the manufacturer, who assembled and supplied the vehicle?

For Selin Cetin, secretary general of the IT Law Commission at the Istanbul Bar Association, it would have to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

“Because an AV must work in harmony with sensors, hardware, software while driving, it is possible that an accident could be caused by software and organisational shortcomings of the AV system,” Cetin told TRT World. In such an instance, it would be hard to hold a human responsible, she says.

Then there are situations where the person is liable, like being required to update the AV system. Failure to do so could see blame allocated to the driver.

Manufacturer liability comes into play when a system is not developed in accordance with required safety standards, nor does it provide necessary information to the driver.

It also ties in with local authorities, who are responsible for ensuring highway safety.

Given all these variables, “a delicate balance should be considered between these players and situations, both during the regulation processes and a single legal dispute,” Cetin contends.

Then there’s the question of insurance. Once you remove the act of driving and give control to an automated system, how can we determine what constitutes safe versus risky driving?

Appropriate regulations are crucial here, and some countries have already passed AV laws that cover insurance, setting safety standards and vehicle testing. Last July, Germany passed the Autonomous Driving Act, while the UK did back in 2018.

According to the UK’s Automated and Electric Vehicles Act, an insurer will be liable for all damages caused from an accident if it involves three of the following conditions: if the accident was caused by an AV while driving itself; if the AV has insurance at the time of the accident; if an insured person or someone else has been damaged due to the accident.