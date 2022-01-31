WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former Miss USA found dead after fall from building
New York City Police Department spokesperson said that the death was being investigated as a suicide.
Former Miss USA found dead after fall from building
Cheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019, was 30. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
January 31, 2022

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who worked as an entertainment correspondent for the TV show "Extra," has been found dead after falling from a Midtown Manhattan apartment building.

Kryst fell from the Orion Condominium about 7 am ET on Sunday, the New York City Police Department said.

A police spokesperson said on Monday that the death was being investigated as a suicide.

Kryst, who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019, was 30.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” Kryst's family said in a statement.

"Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength."

Kryst earned an MBA and a law degree from Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Before entering the Miss USA pageant, she worked as an attorney, providing pro bono legal work for inmates who were served unjust prison sentences,the Washington Post said.

RECOMMENDED

She was a part of a group of five Black women who won the five major global beauty pageants in 2019, the first time ever,the Post reported. 

Beloved part of 'Extra' family

Kryst's victory in the contest was marked by her wearing her natural free-flowing curls.

"So, I was a little bit worried and anxious about doing it, but I thought, ‘I want to do it as the most real and authentic me,’ and that’s really what my hair represents,” she said in an interview with Refinery29.com.

After she won, Kryst began working as a correspondent for the entertainment show “Extra."

"Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our 'Extra' family and touched the entire staff," the show's producers said in a statement.

READ MORE: Miss Universe: A vulgar display of patriarchy and apartheid

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy