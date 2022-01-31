Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who worked as an entertainment correspondent for the TV show "Extra," has been found dead after falling from a Midtown Manhattan apartment building.

Kryst fell from the Orion Condominium about 7 am ET on Sunday, the New York City Police Department said.

A police spokesperson said on Monday that the death was being investigated as a suicide.

Kryst, who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019, was 30.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” Kryst's family said in a statement.

"Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength."

Kryst earned an MBA and a law degree from Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Before entering the Miss USA pageant, she worked as an attorney, providing pro bono legal work for inmates who were served unjust prison sentences,the Washington Post said.