As fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine grow, the military buildup shows no sign of dissipating, and diplomatic talks between the United States and Russia remain at an impasse, there is one country in particular that is closely watching events unfold.

That country is Turkiye, which has nurtured close relations with both Moscow and Kiev over the past decade and one that will feel most of the economic and diplomatic fallout should a full scale military conflict take place.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who backs Ukraine's NATO aspirations, recently warned Russia against invading Ukraine, referring to it as a "powerful" country with international friends.

Ankara is aware of the conundrums it could find itself in should war materialise on the other side of the Black Sea.

Russia and Turkiye are longtime frenemies. Historically, the Ottoman Empire fought against Tsarist Russia at least twelve times between the eighteenth and twentieth centuries, losing much of the Balkans, Crimea and Caucasus to Tsarist Russia.

However, following Russia’s military occupation and annexation of Crimea, as well as its support for pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk, Turkiye and Ukraine were drawn closer together. Turkiye denounced the annexation and voiced its support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, despite stopping short of slapping sanctions on Russia.

Parallel to that, Turkiye stepped up its cooperation with Ukraine, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, seeing these countries as instrumental in balancing Russian military presence in the Black Sea region.

Faced with growing animosity in Western capitals, Ankara and Kiev partnered in developing military technology, including diesel engines for its fifth-generation fighter jets, drones and Altay battle tanks. Ukraine has also purchased nearly 20 Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 armed drones which have already proven to be a game-changer in Karabakh and has already used them to strike pro-Russian separatist forces in Donbas.

In 2020, Turkiye inked a contract with Ukraine's engine developer company Icvhenko-Progress to deliver AI-35 engines that are expected to be used in Turkiye's new cruise missile—Gezgin. Such cooperation, using reliable Ukrainian engines and advanced Turkish technology, allows Turkiye to export its own military hardware without the worry of securing export licences from the United States or Europe.

Turkiye provides access to advanced technological military know-how and is a new partner for cooperation with Kiev, which has been cut off from the Russian defence market. In an attempt to boost its naval defence capabilities, Ukraine also agreed to buy four of Turkiye’s MILGEM Ada-class corvettes, famed for their manoeuvrability.