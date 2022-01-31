WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia fails to keep UNSC debate on Ukraine closed
Russian ambassador to the UN urged the 15-member body to oppose opening the session, denouncing what he called "megaphone diplomacy."
Russia fails to keep UNSC debate on Ukraine closed
Russian Ambassador to the UN criticised what he said was interference in the domestic affairs of Russia, which triggered the crisis fueling concerns that it will invade Ukraine. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 31, 2022

Russia has failed to keep a UN Security Council session on the Ukraine crisis behind closed doors, which provides the United States and other members with a public forum to criticise Moscow for its troop buildup.

China joined Russia in voting against a public session, while India, Gabon and Kenya abstained and the remaining 10 members supported keeping the meeting open.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia urged the 15-member body to oppose opening the session, denouncing what he called "megaphone diplomacy."

READ MORE: US, Russia, Ukraine face off at crucial UN Security Council meeting

RECOMMENDED

He criticised what he said was interference in the domestic affairs of Russia, which triggered the crisis by amassing more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, fueling concerns that it will invade.

Moscow insists that it has no intention to attack. The United States says that Russia is now positioned to invade if it decides to do so.

Before the meeting, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said that his government opposed an open meeting, explaining, "This is really the right time calling for quiet diplomacy."

READ MORE:US lawmakers warn Russia of 'mother of all sanctions' ahead of UNSC meet

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy