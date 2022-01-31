WORLD
2 MIN READ
Intelligence office attacker killed in southern Iran
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard kills a gunman who attacked its intelligence office in southern Iran. IRNA news agency reported the case is under investigation.
Intelligence office attacker killed in southern Iran
The attack happened in the town of Saravan, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
January 31, 2022

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has killed an unidentified gunman who attacked its intelligence office in southern Iran, near the Pakistani border. 

The country's state-run IRNA news agency said the attack happened on Monday in the town of Saravan, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, about 1,360 kilometers southeast of the capital, Tehran. 

According to the report, a local citizen was also wounded during the shootout.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the report did not say whether the attacker acted alone or provide any further details. 

It said the case is under investigation.

READ MORE:Clashes in southeast Iran leave several troops, 'bandits' dead

Long-standing dispute

Sistan and Baluchistan, one of the least developed parts of Iran, has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian forces and various militant groups. 

RECOMMENDED

The relationship between the predominantly Sunni residents of the region and Iran’s Shia theocracy has long been fraught.

The province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is also where a Sunni separatist group affiliated with al-Qaida and known as Jeish al-Adl, or Army of Justice, operates.

Security forces have also clashed with drug traffickers in the province, located along a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

In March 2021, an explosion killed one person and wounded three in Saravan.

Last month, the Guard and an armed criminal gang clashed in the province, leaving three Guard members and “at least five bandits” dead in the district of Kourin. 

And in July, armed bandits shot and killed four Guard members in the province.

READ MORE: The Iranian Revolutionary Guards forty years later

SOURCE:AP
Explore
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy