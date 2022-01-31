Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has killed an unidentified gunman who attacked its intelligence office in southern Iran, near the Pakistani border.

The country's state-run IRNA news agency said the attack happened on Monday in the town of Saravan, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, about 1,360 kilometers southeast of the capital, Tehran.

According to the report, a local citizen was also wounded during the shootout.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the report did not say whether the attacker acted alone or provide any further details.

It said the case is under investigation.

Long-standing dispute

Sistan and Baluchistan, one of the least developed parts of Iran, has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian forces and various militant groups.